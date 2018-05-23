Hilco Streambank Expands its International Footprint Integrating U.K. Office to Support Global Intellectual Property Practice

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank announced the continued globalization of its intellectual property advisory services platform with the integration of Hilco Global's European Intellectual Property services office in the U.K. The U.K. office will continue to be managed by Nat Baldwin – Director of Business Development – European Intellectual Property Services. This move completes the integration of Hilco Global's European and North American Intellectual Property Services team under the Hilco Streambank brand.

Hilco Streambank currently has 3 other offices located in New York, Boston and Chicago, and is widely recognized as the market leading intellectual property advisory firm throughout North America. The leadership at Hilco Streambank has extensive expertise in valuing and selling intangible assets for many of the most well recognized brands in the world including RadioShack, Circuit City, Sports Authority, Borders, Wet Seal and many others.

Hilco Streambank CEO Gabe Fried said, "We believe the time is right to incorporate Hilco Global's European Intellectual Property Services unit under the Hilco Streambank brand. This unified offering will serve as a bridge between the U.S. and Europe, leveraging our existing expertise in the rapidly growing intellectual property marketplace across the continents."

Over the past year, Hilco Global's European Intellectual Property Services team has been actively working on several high-profile European deals, including the sale of Monarch Airlines' intellectual property assets and most recently the intellectual property assignment from retailer Poundworld which was announced earlier this week. Hilco Global's European division has been particularly active in the retail sector and is rapidly becoming a significant resource for companies seeking intellectual property asset valuations and dispositions in the U.K.

Fried said, "The Poundworld deal is a great example of leveraging the power of the Hilco Streambank international platform as we aggressively market its intellectual property assets to our network of buyers and sellers around the world." In a recent press release Hilco Streambank announced details of the Poundworld intellectual property sale which includes the well-known retail brand name, as well as other brand names such as Bargain Buys. The sale also includes website content, domain names, and organizational knowledge including marketing plans.

Nat Baldwin, Director of Business Development for the European Intellectual Property Services division, stated, "Aligning our business here in the UK with the Hilco Streambank brand allows us to provide a seamless global offering from which our clients can benefit. We are anticipating the growing need for companies and their advisors to appraise and monetize their intellectual property assets across borders and are thrilled to provide this enhanced solution for our clients."

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, online premium domain sales and IPv4 transactions through IPv4Auctions.com, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

