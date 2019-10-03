Hilco Streambank Hires Industry Expert Lee Howard as Senior Vice President of its IPv4 Business

Mr. Howard is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of thought leadership in Internet protocols (IP), both IPv4 and IPv6. For the past several years, he has been President of Retevia, providing IPv6 to IPv4 translation solutions, consulting, and training. Prior to that he had served as Director of Network Technology Development at Time Warner Cable, coordinating their participation in standards bodies and leading their IPv6 deployment. He has served on the Board of Trustees of the American Registry of Internet Numbers (ARIN), and on the Internet Architecture Board (IAB), among other positions.

Hilco Streambank's IPv4 marketplace launched in 2012 and has brought buyers and sellers together for over 1,500 transactions in APNIC, RIPE and ARIN. The IPv4.Global marketplace includes both a private transaction brokerage for larger transactions as well as an online auction platform (http://www.ipv4.global/auctions). The online platform is predicated on streamlining transactions and making price information freely available to market participants and market watchers. Every IPv4.Global auction platform transaction has been posted, providing information to assess trends by block size.

Gabe Fried, CEO of Hilco Streambank, states, "Adding someone with Lee's vast experience in internet numbers and driving IP policy really complements our team." Fried continues, "Lee brings an understanding of the continued role of IPv4 in a world that is transitioning to IPv6 which enables us to provide more resources and services to our clients."

Howard's experience in enterprise IT and in Internet service providers (ISPs) will accelerate IPv4.Global's growth. His track record of IPv4 market analysis will help both attract and identify new opportunities. "Nobody has more experience with large transactions than Hilco," Howard said. "Their online auction platform was the first of its kind, and has become recognized globally as the most reliable resource for trading of IPv4 blocks. They are poised to be the leader in that segment for years to come."

About Hilco Streambank : Hilco Streambank (www.hilcostreambank.com) is one of the foremost authorities on intellectual property asset valuation and monetization. Acting as an agent or principal, Hilco Streambank advises upon and executes strategies for both healthy and distressed clients seeking to maximize the value of their intellectual property assets including brands, trademarks, domain names, patents, copyrights, IPv4 addresses, and customer lists.

Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities with successes in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

Media Contact:

Gary Epstein

Executive Vice President – CMO

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847 418-2712

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

Related Links

https://www.hilcostreambank.com

