Hilco Streambank Overseeing Sale of Intangible Assets Associated with Anuvia Plant Nutrients Patents Supporting Commercialized Bio-Based Fertilizer Technology Offered for Sale

News provided by

Hilco Streambank

11 Jul, 2023, 08:55 ET

Bids Due July 24, 2023; Auction To Be Held July 26, 2023

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank is offering for sale the intangible assets of Anuvia Plant Nutrients, an agricultural technology company with a robust, commercialized patent portfolio of 10 patent families covering manufacturing methods for formulating a bio-based, concentrated, slow-release fertilizer containing organic material, manufacturing systems and product. Additional intangible assets, including trademarks and domain names, as well as associated tangible assets including finished inventory, are also available.

Bids are due on or before July 24, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and an auction will be conducted on July 26, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The technology is poised to address a growing commercial agriculture industry, which will need to serve a population of 10 billion by 2050, while also addressing the increased emphasis from consumers and regulators on efficient food supply chains. The patented technology delivers plant nutrition more efficiently, reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers in commercial agriculture, increasing ROI and decreasing the carbon footprint of agriculture.

Hilco Streambank Senior Vice President Richelle Kalnit commented, "Anuvia's value has been recognized by the market. In the short time since Anuvia's product was introduced, utilization exceeded 3 million acres, generating approximately $25 million of revenue in 2022."  Kalnit continued, "The ability of the technology to address regulations that have been put in place and that are likely to come with respect to sustainability only add to the value to a buyer."

Interested parties should click here for additional information or contact Hilco Streambank directly.

The assets are being offered by a state-court appointed receiver, and the sale is subject to approval of the court overseeing the receivership.  Contact Hilco Streambank to learn more.

Gabe Fried

CEO

[email protected]

617.458.9355

Richelle Kalnit

SVP

[email protected]

212.993.7214

Frieda Cohen

Analyst

[email protected]

212.682.5734

Joshua Cohen

Intern

[email protected]

212.235.7774




About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market-leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions, including sales in publicly reported transactions, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet, and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate, and strategic capital equity investments.

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

