Hilco Streambank Overseeing Sale of ShiftPixy Assets AI-Powered Proprietary SaaS Platform Serving the Staffing Industry

Expected Bid Deadline: December 6, 2024

Expected Auction: December 10, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank announced it is seeking offers to acquire the assets of AI-powered SaaS staffing industry platform ShiftPixy, which was previously listed on the NASDAQ under PIXY.

ShiftPixy leverages its cloud-based proprietary software platform to provide on-demand workforce solutions for business clients and shift workers. Through its mobile-first software, the platform connects more than 88,000 shift workers to businesses who are supported by back-end platform support which enables businesses to track KPIs. The company generated more than $17 million of net revenue in fiscal year 2023 from $46.2 million in gross sales and continues to service the needs of its clients and shift workers.

"The platform offers an end-to-end solution for meeting the needs of companies, staffing agencies and shift workers alike," commented Hilco Streambank chief commercial officer Richelle Kalnit. "Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) employed in the software environment and the mobile app, ShiftPixy recruits, onboards, schedules and manages shift workers based on the often-changing needs of clients in the light industrial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. The proprietary platform serves as a differentiator from the offerings of traditional staffing agencies and offers the ability to provide a nationwide employee base on demand."

Potential bidders have an opportunity to serve as a stalking horse bidder. The proposed deadline for bids is December 6, 2024. An auction is tentatively scheduled for December 10, 2024. These dates are subject to Bankruptcy Court approval.

Hilco Streambank's retention by ShiftPixy and the sale process outlined herein are subject to the approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida, which is overseeing the Company's bankruptcy case. Contact Hilco Streambank at [email protected] for more information.

