Hilco Streambank Seeking Offers for Intellectual Property Rights in the Works of the Renowned Street Artist Richard Hambleton

Bids Due November 13, 2023; Auction to Be Held November 16, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank announced it is seeking offers to acquire the intellectual property rights in and to the works of Richard Hambleton. Hambleton was a pioneer of the New York City street art movement of the 1970s and 1980s whose works have been featured internationally in galleries, museums, auctions, exhibitions, a documentary, and books.

Bids are due on or before November 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and an auction will be conducted on November 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Canadian-born Richard Hambleton was a visionary artist whose work adorned the streets of dozens of cities across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. After moving to the Lower East Side of New York in 1979, Hambleton gained popularity for his iconic "Shadowman" pieces. These silhouettes of mysterious figures could be seen on the walls of New York's subway stations, alleyways, and abandoned buildings alongside the work of contemporaries including Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. As his reputation grew, Hambleton began painting Shadowmen in other cities including London, Paris, and Rome. In the 1980s, Hambleton painted dozens of life-size figures on the East and West sides of the Berlin Wall, and his work was featured twice in the Venice Biennale and in two exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art. Hambleton continued to paint prolifically until his passing in 2017.

Hambleton's pieces have appeared in numerous exhibitions worldwide and are held in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, the Brooklyn Museum, and the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, among others. The Museum of Modern Art has featured his works in a number of exhibitions throughout his career and beyond. Shadowman, a documentary about Hambleton's life, career, and art by director Oren Jacoby, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017. Hambleton's lasting impact is evidenced by the influence seen in the iconic work of Banksy and other modern street artists in addition to his art's continued commercial success, as his pieces can regularly be found in the catalogs of esteemed auction houses.

Richelle Kalnit, Senior Vice President of Hilco Streambank, commented, "The sale represents a unique opportunity to acquire the intellectual property rights to powerful, unforgettable artwork of enduring value." Kalnit continued, "A buyer or buyers have the chance to harness Hambleton's artistry and stature in street art history to preserve for future generations and share with the public in myriad ways at a time when the market is exploding with potential."

Interested parties should click here for additional information or contact Hilco Streambank directly.

The sale will be conducted pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code by Hilco Streambank as agent for the secured lender. The assets may be subject to existing license agreements in favor of licensees and certain other qualifications. Physical artwork and images of physical artwork are excluded from the sale.

