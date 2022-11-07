Hilco Streambank Seeks Offer to Acquire Diamond Software Platform; Proprietary System Allows User to Calculate "Cut Score" of Diamonds and Configure Jewelry

Offers Are Due December 6, 2022; Auction to Be Held December 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com) announced that it is seeking offers to acquire a proprietary software platform featuring a diamond cut score calculator and jewelry configurator utilized by a jewelry e-commerce retailer. The available assets include software code for the unique "Cut Score Calculator," Jewelry Configurator, Web Inventory Scraper, e-commerce applications, and administrator dashboards; documentation cataloguing the development of the software; and additional assets.

Offers to acquire the software platform and related assets are due by December 6, 2022, and an auction will be held on December 8, 2022.

"This software puts gem selection and jewelry design in the hands of the customers," commented Hilco Streambank CEO, Gabe Fried. He continued, "More and more people are buying their diamonds and luxury jewelry online. These tools make the experience user friendly so that customers can get all the advantages of the in-store experience online. The Cut Score Calculator allows customers to compare diamonds with varying attributes, and the Jewelry Configurator allows them to design their own product in 3D. The software platform is sure to attract attention from jewelry ecommerce retailers and those seeking to enhance the customer experience of purchasing jewelry online."

The software supported the business of Enchanted Diamonds which, at its peak, generated more than $12 million in annual sales.

The sale is being conducted by Salvatore LaMonica, Esq., solely in his capacity as the Chapter 7 Trustee of the bankruptcy estate of Online Diamonds International Corp. (d/b/a Enchanted Diamonds) and is subject to approval of the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

