Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers for Assets of Lifestyle Brand Toadfish

Bids Due May 2, 2023, Auction to Be Held May 4, 2023

New York, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank is offering for sale the assets of Toadfish, LLC. Toadfish is a lifestyle brand featuring cookware, drinkware, fishing equipment and apparel tailored for coastal living. The company's sales more than quadrupled between 2019 and 2021 as consumers embraced outdoor activities such as fishing, leading to peak sales of over $21 million in 2021.

Available assets include the brand's intellectual property, including trademarks, domain names and social media accounts with more than 225,000 followers across all platforms, customer files for more than 980,000 customers, and approximately $1.6 million of inventory at cost.

Bids are due on or before May 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET, and an auction will be conducted on May 4, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Hilco Streambank Senior Vice President Richelle Kalnit remarked, "Toadfish is a brand that embodies the coastal outdoor ethos and resonates deeply with its loyal customers. The brand has a diversified distribution network, generating revenue across e-commerce through the Toadfish.com e-commerce site and Amazon, as well as through valuable wholesale partners including big box retailers and specialty shops." Kalnit continued, "The brand excels in categories which are particularly appealing to the Amazon shopper, evidenced by the 4+ stars on Amazon given to numerous products, many of which have thousands of reviews."

Interested parties should click here for additional information or contact Hilco Streambank directly.

The assets are being offered pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code on behalf of the secured lender. The assets will be sold free and clear of the secured lender's lien and any subordinate security interests in the assets. The assets are being sold without recourse to the seller and its attorneys, agents, or representatives. The seller does not claim title to the assets being sold hereunder and disclaims any warranty of title, possession, and the like in the sale. The sale is subject to definitive documentation.

