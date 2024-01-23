Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers for Assets Related to Telecom ILEC (Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier)

Bids Due February 6, 2024, Auction to Be Held February 8, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank is offering for sale 50 Class A voting shares in TelUSA Holdings, LLC, which owns 100% of the membership interests in ILEC Telephone USA of Wisconsin, LLC ("TelUSA Wisconsin"), a telecommunications ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier).

Bids are due on or before February 6, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. CT, and an auction will be conducted on February 8, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. CT.  The shares are being offered as part of a sale pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code.

Hilco Streambank Senior Vice President Richelle Kalnit remarked, "TelUSA Wisconsin – operating as CenturyLink – is a well-established telecom provider in Wisconsin, delivering services to approximately 32,000 access lines and 18,000 broadband customers."  Kalnit continued, "This is an opportunity to expand geographically for those already in the telecom space."

Interested parties should click here for additional information or contact Hilco Streambank directly

The assets will be sold free and clear of the secured lender's lien and any subordinate security interests in the assets. The assets are being sold without recourse to the secured party and its attorneys, agents, or representatives. The secured party does not claim title to the assets being sold hereunder and disclaims any warranty of title, possession, and the like in the sale.  The sale is subject to definitive documentation.

Gabe Fried

CEO

[email protected]

617.458.9355

Richelle Kalnit

SVP

[email protected]

212.993.7214

Stella Silverstein

Analyst

[email protected]

646.651.1953

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market-leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property advisory services and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions, including sales in publicly reported transactions, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet, and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate, and strategic capital equity investments.

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

Hilco Streambank Overseeing Intellectual Property Sale of Shift Technologies, Inc. Consumer-Centric Omnichannel Retailer for Buying & Selling Used Cars

Hilco Streambank announced it is seeking offers to acquire the software and related intangible assets of Shift Technologies, Inc., and its...
Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers to Acquire Patent Portfolio and Material Inventory of Biotherapeutics Company Bellerophon

Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com), a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in the valuation and monetization of...
News Releases in Similar Topics

