Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers for Assets Related to Telecom ILEC (Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier)

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank is offering for sale 50 Class A voting shares in TelUSA Holdings, LLC, which owns 100% of the membership interests in ILEC Telephone USA of Wisconsin, LLC ("TelUSA Wisconsin"), a telecommunications ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier).

Bids are due on or before February 6, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. CT, and an auction will be conducted on February 8, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. CT. The shares are being offered as part of a sale pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code.

Hilco Streambank Senior Vice President Richelle Kalnit remarked, "TelUSA Wisconsin – operating as CenturyLink – is a well-established telecom provider in Wisconsin, delivering services to approximately 32,000 access lines and 18,000 broadband customers." Kalnit continued, "This is an opportunity to expand geographically for those already in the telecom space."

The assets will be sold free and clear of the secured lender's lien and any subordinate security interests in the assets. The assets are being sold without recourse to the secured party and its attorneys, agents, or representatives. The secured party does not claim title to the assets being sold hereunder and disclaims any warranty of title, possession, and the like in the sale. The sale is subject to definitive documentation.

