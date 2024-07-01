Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers for Certain Assets Related to EBET, Inc. and its Subsidiaries - Technology Company Operating Online Gaming Brands

Bids Due July 30, 2024, Public Auction to Be Held August 1, 2024

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank presents the opportunity to acquire certain assets (the "Assets") associated with EBET, Inc. ("EBET"), a global provider of advanced wagering products which operates seven iGaming / online casino and sports betting brands with large European player-bases (the "Brands"). The foreclosure sale may entitle a buyer to receive rights in trademarks, domain names, patents, copyrights, customer and transaction data for >925k users, front-end website code, marketing services accounts and contracts, interest as plaintiff in litigation with potential for an award of substantial damages and shares of certain subsidiaries.

Bids are due to Hilco Streambank on July 30, 2024 at 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. GMT and a public auction will be conducted via Zoom on August 1, 2024 at 7 a.m. PDT / 10 p.m. EDT / 3 p.m. GMT. The asset sale will be conducted pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code, on behalf of the secured party (the "Secured Party").

EBET's brands include Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Generation VIP, Dansk 777, and Scratch2Cash. Offering a wide range of gaming and betting options, the brands generated approximately $21.0 million in LTM revenue as of March 31, 2024. During CY 2023, an average of ~18.4k players per month made a bet and the average first-time deposit was ~€127.

Hilco Streambank Chief Commercial Officer Richelle Kalnit remarked, "A buyer of the assets has the opportunity to tap into a rapidly growing online gaming market and to expand upon the brands' success by emphasizing and/or re-entering certain markets, re-engaging the large player database, and optimizing software and marketing operations."

Interested parties should click here for additional information or contact Hilco Streambank directly at [email protected].

The Assets are being offered at a Secured Party public auction sale pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code. The Assets will be sold free and clear of the Secured Party's lien and any subordinate security interests in the Assets. The Assets are being sold without recourse to the Secured Party and its attorneys, agents, or representatives on an "as-is" "where-is" basis without representations or warranties of any kind. The Secured Party does not claim title to the Assets being sold hereunder and disclaims any warranty of title, possession, and the like in the sale.

Richelle Kalnit CCO & SVP [email protected] 212.993.7214 Stella Silverstein Analyst [email protected] 646.651.1953

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market-leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property advisory services and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions, including sales in publicly reported transactions, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet, and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate, and strategic capital equity investments.

