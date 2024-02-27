Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers to Acquire Brand Assets of Leading Flash Sale Site Zulily

Indications of Interest due March 13, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The intangible assets of Zulily, including 200+ trademarks, domain names including Zulily.com, customer data, social media assets, and code for the Zulily proprietary app, are available for acquisition. Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com), a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in the valuation and monetization of intangible assets, announced that it is seeking offers to acquire the brand assets of Zulily, the leading discount women's and children's apparel e-commerce site.

Indications of interest to acquire the assets are due by March 13, 2024. The sale is being conducted on behalf of an assignee for the benefit of creditors who has the ability to negotiate with interested parties prior to the deadline noted above and, in the event that an indication of interest is acceptable, may enter into a transaction prior to the March 13 deadline.

Interested parties can click here to learn more or contact Hilco Streambank directly at [email protected].

Launched in early 2010, Zulily changed the online discount shopping experience with its flash sale events model, featuring thousands of products on its website and app for a limited time and quantity at a significant discount. These events, creating a sense of urgency to browse, discover, and purchase, along with Zulily's method of segmenting its audience to provide each customer with a curated and optimized shopping experience, contributed to its rise to a peak market cap of $7 billion in 2014, and later to $666 million in sales in 2023.

Hilco Streambank Senior Vice President Richelle Kalnit commented, "Zulily targeted an attractive audience – discount shoppers looking for the best deals on women's and kids' apparel, footwear, and home goods – of which there are over 2.5 million that made a purchase in 2023." Kalnit continued, "A buyer of Zulily's IP will have a prime opportunity to reengage these customers and to build on the Zulily brand recognition, including over 6.4 million social media followers across platforms, to acquire new ones."

Hilco Streambank Deal Team David Peress EVP 617.642.1909 Richelle Kalnit SVP 212.993.7214 Stella Silverstein Analyst 646.651.1953

