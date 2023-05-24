Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers to Acquire Brand Assets of Leading Off-Price Retailer Tuesday Morning®

Indications of Interest due June 8, 2023

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com), a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in the valuation and monetization of intangible assets, announced that it is seeking offers to acquire the brand assets of leading off-price branded home furnishings retailer Tuesday Morning®.

Indications of interest to acquire the assets are due by June 8, 2023. Interested parties can click here to learn more or contact Hilco Streambank directly.

Founded on a Tuesday morning in 1974 in Dallas, Texas as a local, recurring Tuesday morning bargain hunt, the Tuesday Morning® brand expanded into a leading retail destination and experience for savvy shoppers to hunt for bargains on name-brand, quality home furnishings across a nationwide, 500-store footprint. The retailer achieved $1 billion in revenue at its peak in each of 2018 and 2019.

Hilco Streambank Executive Vice President David Peress commented, "Tuesday Morning® is a beloved retail banner that continues to reach millions of customers through its nearly 200 retail stores. The Tuesday Morning® brand provides a meaningful opportunity to maintain engagement with its valuable customer base and to reactivate the remainder through new channels such as e-commerce and new product categories." Peress continued, "The off-price retail sector continues to grow and the Tuesday Morning® banner provides a well-loved platform to reach customers who seek the thrill of the 'bargain hunt.'"

Available assets include the Tuesday Morning® trademarks, domain names including TuesdayMorning*com, customer database, social media accounts, design patents, and related digital content.

Hilco Streambank Deal Team David Peress EVP [email protected] 617.642.1909 Jordon Parker VP [email protected] 719.821.0894 Stella Silverstein Analyst [email protected] 646.651.1953

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 7 and 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet, and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

SOURCE Hilco Streambank