Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers to Acquire Brand Assets of Legacy Furniture Brand Klaussner

Indications of Interest due March 28, 2024

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com), a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in intangible asset advisory services including sell-side, buy-side and valuation expertise, announced that it is seeking offers to acquire the brand assets of the Klaussner home furnishings brand.

Indications of interest to acquire the assets are due by March 28, 2024. The sale is being conducted on behalf of a court-appointed receiver.

Interested parties can click here to learn more or contact Hilco Streambank directly at [email protected].

Founded in 1963, Klaussner leveraged a rich history, growing into one of the largest privately-owned furniture companies in the United States offering value-driven products and speed-to-market innovation.

Klaussner reputably crafted high-quality, stylish furniture that blended traditional craftsmanship with modern sensibilities for both residential and commercial uses. Whether customers sought timeless pieces with detail or minimalist designs, Klaussner suited a diversity of interior design preferences.

Hilco Streambank Chief Commercial Officer and SVP Richelle Kalnit commented, "A buyer of the Klaussner brand has the opportunity to leverage brand equity which supported more than $200 million in annualized sales to provide customers with a comprehensive home furnishings offering." Kalnit continued, "The reliability of the brand will also give a buyer an avenue to reconnect with a desirable network of wholesale distributors, including furniture stores and online retailers."

David Peress EVP 617.642.1909 Richelle Kalnit Chief Commercial Officer, SVP 212.993.7214

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a preeminent intangible asset advisory firm specializing in all forms of intangible assets, including brands, data, software, patent portfolios and supporting technology. In connection with these assets, Hilco Streambank provides unmatched expertise in sell-side, buy-side, advisory and valuation services. Its sister companies, IPv4.Global and Hilco Digital Assets, offer both advisory services and online markets for digital assets. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate, and strategic capital equity investments.

SOURCE Hilco Streambank