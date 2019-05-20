Hilco Streambank's IPv4.Global Expands its Footprint into Europe

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank's IPv4.Global announces the formation of a new team consisting of members from Hilco Streambank's existing European Intellectual Property services office in the UK.

With this expansion IPv4.Global will have a physical presence in the region which will enable it to better service its buyers and sellers in transacting and completing IPv4 transfers. IPv4.Global is already an active IPv4 broker in the region, and is a Recognised IPv4 Transfer Broker at RIPE NCC, the regional internet registry for Europe and the Middle East.

IPv4.Global has been a leading worldwide IPv4 broker since 2014. Through both its online auction marketplace and its private brokerage, IPv4.Global has completed over 1,000 transactions including numerous transactions into and out of the RIPE NCC region.

The UK IPv4.Global team will include Nat Baldwin, who heads up the UK office as well as Linda Shannon. Linda will be attending the RIPE78 Meeting this week in Reykjavik, Iceland, where IPv4.Global is a Silver Sponsor.

IPv4.Global's CEO Gabe Fried said, "We are pleased to officially incorporate our European counterparts into our IPv4 business. With the growing number of inter-regional transfers, this bridge is a natural expansion that will make the transaction and transfer process much more efficient, leveraging our existing expertise in the rapidly growing IP addresses marketplace across the continents."

About IPv4.Global

Since 2011, IPv4.Global has become the leading IPv4 address broker serving clients in every region and supporting transactions of IPv4 addresses of every size. IPv4.Global counts among its clients the largest Global network providers and cloud computing companies as well as thousands of smaller organizations who buy or sell addresses online via their auction marketplace. Our mission is to provide exemplary service for our clients, transparency to the IPv4 market, and to operate within the framework of transfer policy in each region. Headquartered in New York City IPv4.Global is an operating unit of Hilco Streambank, a leader in intangible asset valuation and monetization.

