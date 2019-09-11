Hilco Valuation Services Europe is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Cookson as Managing Director of Real Estate Advisory Services UK and Europe

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Cookson joins Hilco having spent the last 11 years at Colliers International as Head of Advisory and Restructuring, and has over 30 years' experience in Real Estate Advisory and Restructuring advising Lenders, Private Equity, Corporates and Restructuring and Turnaround Professionals.

Commenting on the appointment Chris Hall CEO, Hilco Valuation Services Europe said, "I am delighted to welcome Jon on board to head up our Real Estate Advisory platform which will complement our Inventory, Machinery & Equipment, Accounts Receivable, Intellectual Property and Diligence Services offerings and will enable Hilco Valuation Services Europe to provide our clients with a truly comprehensive asset advisory offering.

"Mr. Cookson's appointment will further enhance our already comprehensive Asset Appraisal and Disposal capabilities. His vast experience, and reputation as a leading Real Estate Advisor will be of considerable benefit to our clients."

Jon Cookson said, "Having worked and collaborated with the Hilco Global teams over many years on UK and European mandates, I am excited to have the opportunity to lead and build a real estate platform within the Hilco Valuation Services Europe offerings."

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialised business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 600 professionals operating on five continents.

