Hilco Valuation Services Welcomes Jake Prizant as Midwest Relationship Manager

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Valuation Services, LLC is proud to announce the appointment of Jake Prizant as the new Midwest Relationship Manager. Mr. Prizant's extensive background and impressive track record in the financial services industry make him an invaluable addition to the Hilco Valuation Services family.

In his role as Business Development Officer/Relationship Manager, Mr. Prizant will spearhead the marketing and sale of valuation services to various sectors, including lending, private equity, corporate, and advisory communities in the Midwest region of the United States. Furthermore, he will play a key role in promoting the comprehensive suite of Hilco Global Advisors' offerings and facilitating cross-selling across the Hilco Global platform, which encompasses monetization and advisory services.

Mr. Prizant brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at esteemed organizations, including Garrington Capital and Wintrust Financial Corporation. During his time at Garrington Capital, Mr. Prizant led business development efforts on financing transactions to the small and medium business markets. He notably designed and executed a marketing campaign that generated significant deal flow, showcasing his expertise in managing loan portfolios and creating comprehensive financial models.

Thomas Greco, CEO of Hilco Global Advisors, expressed his enthusiasm for this appointment, stating, "We are confident that Jake's expertise and commitment to client service will greatly benefit our clients and contribute to our continued success."

With a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management from the University of Illinois, Mr. Prizant's commitment to excellence in both education and professional development aligns perfectly with Hilco Valuation Services' mission.

Mr. Prizant's addition to the Hilco Valuation Services team represents a strategic move to further enhance the company's service offerings and market presence. As a leading provider of valuation services, Hilco Valuation Services continues to expand its capabilities and deliver exceptional value to clients in the financial services industry.

About Hilco Valuation Services: Hilco Valuation Services [www.hilcovaluationservices.com] specializes in appraising and assessing the market value of inventory, machinery and equipment, intellectual property, and full enterprises at the manufacturing, wholesale/distribution and retail levels. Hilco Valuation Services also provides ASC 805, 350, and 820 valuations, and valuation dispute services. Hilco Valuation Services customers may be lenders, private equity, hedge funds, lawyers, investment banks, governments, and general corporate entities that must establish the market value of business assets as collateral for financings, merger and acquisition transactions, or for accounting, reporting, compliance, and tax matters. Hilco Valuation Services employs more than 150 professionals and serves the global marketplace from offices in key business centers throughout the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Hilco Valuation Services is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates twenty specialized business units around the world. For more information please visit: (www.hilcoglobal.com).

