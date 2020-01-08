Hilda Barreñada's New Book, Un Poema Para Ti, Is A Stirring Collection Of Poems Bearing Thoughts And Emotions About Life And Love

Published by Page Publishing, Hilda Barreñada's new book Un Poema Para Ti captures the essence of life enraptured in compassion and faith that inspires aspirations and hope for tomorrow.

Consumers who wish to partake of the author's feelings of warmth and her wisdom of life's quaintness can purchase Un Poema Para Ti in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

