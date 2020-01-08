Hilda Barreñada's New Book, Un Poema Para Ti, Is A Stirring Collection Of Poems Bearing Thoughts And Emotions About Life And Love
Jan 08, 2020, 06:00 ET
HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book Un Poema Para Ti was created by Hilda Barreñada. Hilda is an author who hails from Chihuahua, Mexico. Her passion for poetry was born from the affection she garnered from her family and her realization of the beauty of life.
Hilda said this about her book: "I write this book to capture my feelings, my dreams, my frustrations, my illusions, my desires, my experiences, and my romantic imagination as a small tribute to love."
Published by Page Publishing, Hilda Barreñada's new book Un Poema Para Ti captures the essence of life enraptured in compassion and faith that inspires aspirations and hope for tomorrow.
Consumers who wish to partake of the author's feelings of warmth and her wisdom of life's quaintness can purchase Un Poema Para Ti in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.
