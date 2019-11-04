Hilder & Associates Earns US News - Best Lawyers Honors for Fifth Year

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilder & Associates, P.C., has earned honors for the fifth year in a row from U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers in America as a top law firm for commercial litigation and white-collar criminal defense.

The firm founded by prominent Houston attorney Philip Hilder is included in the 2020 Best Law Firms guide. Honorees are selected based on client evaluations, peer review by other lawyers and research by the publication's editors.

A former federal prosecutor, Mr. Hilder is well-known for his defense work on behalf of public figures such as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and executives in the energy, financial services and health care industries facing charges ranging from securities fraud to embezzlement and Medicare fraud. In 2016, he earned the distinction of being named a Trailblazer by the National Law Journal for his white-collar defense work.

Mr. Hilder is also known for representing high-profile whistleblowers such as Sherron Watkins of Enron Corp. and an executive ensnared in the Countrywide Financial Corp. scandal. He writes often on the need for stronger legal protections for corporate whistleblowers.

Mr. Hilder is a frequent media commentator on local and national legal matters. He has also served as a mayoral appointee to the city of Houston's Independent Police Oversight Board, which he argued needed stronger powers. He is currently serving as a mayoral appointee to the Houston Forensic Science Center, which serves as the city of Houston crime laboratory.

Earlier this year, Mr. Hilder earned selection to the 2020 Best Lawyers in America guide, the oldest U.S. peer-review guide in the legal profession. He has been recognized every year since 2015. For the full listing, visit http://www.bestlawyers.com.

Hilder & Associates, P.C., provides a comprehensive range of legal services for individuals, corporate officers, businesses, and legal and financial professionals. The firm's attorneys focus on white-collar criminal defense matters and related complex civil and administrative litigation, corporate compliance programs, grand jury investigations, attorney grievance defense, qui tam claims, whistleblower representation, internal corporate investigations, trials, and related parallel administrative and civil litigation and appeals. Visit https://www.hilderlaw.com/.

