Hilger Crystals Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification indicates that premium Quality Management practices are adhered to and a systematic approach to quality testing and processes is taken to ensure consistent customer satisfaction. This independent certification validates Hilger's commitment to quality and affirms that Hilger has thoroughly documented its quality processes while meeting the stringent qualifications for the global ISO 9001:2015 standard. Over a million organizations worldwide are independently certified, making ISO 9001 one of the most widely used management tools in the world today.

"This is an important milestone for Hilger and Dynasil," said Peter Sulick, Dynasil's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our customers rely on us for quality products and service and this certification demonstrates our rigorous quality standards and commitment to continually improving our business processes. Customers can be confident that we have a systematic approach for achieving customer satisfaction that delivers results."

"The ISO 9001:2015 certification illustrates Hilger's continued commitment to quality and service," said Jim Telfer, Hilger's Managing Director. "The ISO 9001:2015 standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. Using ISO 9001:2015 helps ensure that customers get consistent, good quality products and services, which in turn brings many business benefits and sets out the criteria for a quality management system which has helped us define and clarify our organizational quality processes to better serve our customers throughout the world. These processes represent a set of principles that ensure a common-sense approach to managing business activities that builds upon our experience of more than 140 years of service to our customers."

About Dynasil

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ: DYSL) develops and manufactures detection and analysis technology, precision instruments and optical components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. Combining world-class technology with expertise in research and materials science, Dynasil is commercializing products including dual-mode radiation detection solutions for Homeland Security and commercial applications, probes for medical imaging and sensors for non-destructive testing. Dynasil has an impressive and growing portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The Company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts, with additional operations in Mass., Minn., NY, NJ and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue" or similar terms, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated or predicted include, without limitation, our ability to develop and commercialize our products, the size and growth of the potential markets for our products and our ability to serve those markets, the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our products, general economic conditions, costs and availability of raw materials and management information systems, our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our products, competition, the loss of key management personnel, litigation, the effect of governmental regulatory developments, the availability of financing sources, our ability to identify and execute on acquisition opportunities and integrate such acquisitions into our business, and seasonality, as well as the uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Patty Kehe

Corporate Secretary

Dynasil Corporation of America

Phone: (617) 668-6855

pkehe@dynasil.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilger-crystals-achieves-iso-90012015-certification-300644780.html

SOURCE Dynasil Corporation of America

Related Links

http://www.dynasil.com

