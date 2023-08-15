Hilgers Graben PLLC Again Named to Inc. Magazine's list of 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies in the United States

News provided by

Hilgers Graben PLLC

15 Aug, 2023, 16:22 ET

Ranking Reflects Explosive Growth -- Number 1 in Lincoln, Top 5 in Legal, Top 650 Overall

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilgers Graben PLLC is pleased to announce it has once again been named to the Inc. Magazine list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This is the fifth time in the last six years that the firm has made the list.

The ranking reflects explosive growth for the law firm, as the firm was listed as the fastest-growing company in Lincoln, Nebraska, one of the top 5 fastest-growing in the legal industry, and has landed in the top 650 overall in the country. The ranking reflects the firm's overall growth; it now stands at well over 100 attorneys from coast-to-coast, and in over a dozen major markets.

"We're once again honored to have been named to the Inc. 5000," Heather Hilgers, firm co-founder, said. "Our continued growth is a reflection of the fact that our innovative model and disruptive service offering are filling a critical need in the market for legal services. More and more clients are realizing that with Hilgers Graben they can find the same lawyers and quality offered by 'Big Law,' but without the rate insanity they dislike and seek to avoid. Our national trial team and eDiscovery experts are now trusted by many of the country's largest companies for their most sensitive legal matters around the nation. It is also a reflection of our 'no-jerks' culture, which is designed to reward and maximize the talents of our professionals with a balanced lifestyle that gives them the best of both worlds, challenging legal work and professional opportunities with the chance to live life outside of the firm."

Hilgers Graben PLLC is an elite nationwide law firm specializing in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, discovery counsel services, trademark services, and corporate work. The firm leverages low-cost locations and innovation to provide superior highly credentialed legal services while significantly driving down costs for its clients. The firm was also recognized as a Best Law Firm for 2022 and 2023 by U.S. News and World Report. The firm's footprint includes Nebraska, Atlanta, Bentonville, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Honolulu, Miami and West Palm Beach, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, San Diego, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

For more information, please visit www.HilgersGraben.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Hilgers Graben PLLC

Also from this source

HILGERS GRABEN PLLC EXPANDS DISCOVERY GROUP, ADDS PARTNER HARRY DORCY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.