HILGERS GRABEN PLLC EXPANDS DISCOVERY GROUP, ADDS PARTNER HARRY DORCY

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilgers Graben PLLC is excited to announce that attorney Harry Dorcy has added his expertise to the firm's talented Discovery group.

Prior to joining Hilgers Graben, Harry led the discovery practice group at Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell in Denver, Colorado. He received his law degree from Washington University in St. Louis, one of the top 20 law schools in the country. His extensive experience with big data discovery allows him to craft efficient, cost-effective, and defensible discovery solutions for his clients. As a skilled programmer, he can create the kind of custom software solutions that eliminate hundreds of man-hours of work.

Harry focuses on digital forensics and structured data analytics: the discovery of the hidden data available in every computer system. He has successfully deposed forensics experts and has led technical discovery projects that revealed unsuspected case-cracking data buried beneath the more common documents exchanged during discovery. Committed to staying on the cutting edge of this technology, he is thrilled to join a team that recognizes that leveraging the full available data should be a cornerstone of every client's discovery gameplan.

"We are delighted to have Harry joining us," said Carrie Dolton, head of Hilgers Graben's Discovery group. "Not only is he a perfect fit for the exceptional document review analysis our clients expect, but his forensic expertise broadens our service offerings and maximizes our firm's value proposition at all stages of discovery."

Added firm owner Heather Hilgers, "We know how rare it is to find someone who combines Harry's specialized skill set and first-in-class professionalism, so we feel very fortunate to have him on our elite discovery counsel team."

About Hilgers Graben PLLC

Hilgers Graben PLLC is an elite nationwide litigation and discovery counsel firm specializing in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, discovery counsel services, and trademark services. Hilgers Graben uses common-sense business principles to provide high-value legal services while keeping rates sane for clients – a business model and cultural approach that have created significant traction in the marketplace. The firm has nearly 140 professionals nationwide, including top attorneys it has recruited from elite firms around the country. Hilgers Graben was named a "Best Law Firm" for 2022 and 2023 by U.S. News and World Report and included among the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America four times, including for 2022.

