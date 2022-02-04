HiLine Homes Offers Solutions to Building an ADU on Your Property

PUYALLUP, Wash., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) continue to be a popular option for homeowners who want to tap into rental income, have a safe space for aging parents, or expand the livability of their property. ADUs were traditionally restricted to city and county properties within urban growth boundaries or rural farms for farmworkers. However, with new laws, property owners' rights are expanded, and the opportunity to build an ADU on your property is more realistic. We will outline the benefits of building an ADU on your property.

HiLine Homes offers many floorplans that qualify as an ADU. As you walk inside to a spacious living room of Home Plan 800, you can sit down for a relaxing dinner at the island or appreciate the dining room's space! Enjoy your backyard outdoor living space with an extra room for storage! Whether you are looking for a home to simplify into or add private living space onto your property, this home may be the answer. View over 40 floorplans at HiLineHomes.com. From accessory dwelling units (ADU) to multi-generational homes, you can build your dream home to fit your lifestyle. Many families choose to build a smaller home on their land as an accessory dwelling unit (ADU). When building a HiLine Home, you have several options to choose from when it comes to finding the perfect floorplan for circumstances. Our Home Consultants can assist in you learning how to build a second home on your already developed property.

Why Build an ADU on Your Property

﻿For many homeowners, an ADU offers a path to keep aging parents close, offers adult children an affordable home to save money, or a flex space for work privacy and occasional guests.

Here are a few ways an ADU can enhance your life and property:

Dedicated home for caregivers

Safe & secluded space for family members

Quiet home office

Comfortable guest home

Long term rental investment

An affordable option for adult children

As communities recognize the need for more housing, building a second home on your property is a helpful solution to affordable housing issues. ADUs are more than just a guest room. Typically an ADU dwelling includes a kitchen, bathroom, and separate access. Because an ADU is a permanent structure complete with utilities, it is a sustainable and long-term housing investment.

How to Build an ADU

Local housing ordinances will play a role in determining the possibility, size & location of an ADU on your property. However, with recent laws that expand your opportunity to build a second home on your property, it is worth considering. HiLine Home Consultants are knowledgeable and can break down your options into more manageable pieces, walking you through your project step by step.

First Steps to Building an ADU on Your Property

As you plan, think about how you'll use a second home on your property. This consideration will allow you to better understand your project's development and building costs. A checklist of things to research and consider:

Establish budget

Learn about financing

Check with building jurisdiction for property requirements

Determine utility connections

Order your HiLine ADU specific home

Criteria for Building an ADU on Your Property

Finding out the criteria to build an ADU for your specific property is important to the success of your project. Here are some items to find out:

What is the maximum square footage allowable?

How big must my property be to allow an ADU?

What are the setbacks from existing utilities?

Will utilities be accessible to the new home?

Are fire protection services required?

Don't know where to start? No worries. Connect with your dedicated HiLine Home Consultant to learn more about what to expect when building a second home on your property. Whether you are looking for a guest house or need something bigger, our building program is designed to support you.

