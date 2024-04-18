Hilinski's Hope and Athletes for Hope Partner for First Athlete Mental Health Week, May 4-11 2024

During Mental Health Awareness Month, the two organizations seek to bring conversations about mental health to the forefront for athletes at every level

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilinski's Hope Foundation (H3H), founded by Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the legacy of their son Tyler, today announced a partnership with Athletes for Hope (AFH), the non-profit aimed at educating, encouraging, and assisting athletes in their community and charitable causes, that will establish the first Athlete Mental Health Week from May 4-11, 2024. Through a week of collective action, with support from the 135 athletes, organizations, and mental health advocates in the Athlete Mental Health Alliance, H3H and AFH will amplify the voices and advocate for the wellbeing of athletes of every sport and level of competition.

"I support Athlete Mental Health Week because even our superheroes need a space to feel safe," said Natasha Hastings, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, AFH Whole Being Athlete Ambassador, and Licensed Counselor Associate. "It's not just about performance; it's about their well-being."

"Hilinski's Hope is honored to partner with Athletes for Hope for Athlete Mental Health Week," said Kym Hilinski, co-founder of H3H. "With Hilinski's Hope's own Student Athlete Mental Health Week entering its fifth year this fall, we've been seeking the right group to partner with during the spring to reach more athletes beyond school campuses and we've found a fantastic partner in Athletes for Hope. We know that mental health resources are a priority to all athletes and we look forward to working together to respond to the needs and challenges of the athletic community at large."

Athlete Mental Health Week will run May 4-11 with athlete-focused organizations participating in breaking down stigma, offering quality resources, and hosting conversations and events to foster a strong community among athletes at all levels and their greater support systems.

"We are so proud to launch Athlete Mental Health Week alongside our partners and friends, Hilinski's Hope, who have set such an incredible standard with their Student Athlete Mental Health Week each fall," said Athletes for Hope Chief Wellbeing Officer, Suzanne Potts. "This week, we aim to elevate and destigmatize mental health discussions, ensuring every athlete—from student-athletes, professional, Olympic and Paralympic alike—has access to quality resources and are empowered to use their platform for change."

H3H and AFH is providing a virtual toolkit with graphics, statistics, and ideas for activations to all the Athlete Mental Health Week participants. The efforts established during Athlete Mental Health Week will culminate in H3H joining AFH in Washington D.C. on May 21st for Athlete Mental Health Advocacy Day.

To learn more and/or get involved with Athlete Mental Health Week, please visit https://www.athletesforhope.org/afh-h3h-athlete-mental-health-week/ .

About Hilinski's Hope:

H3H helps colleges and universities save lives, eliminate stigma, and scale mental wellness programs for student athletes. H3H does this by sharing Tyler's story, connecting students with mental health resources, and assisting universities to institutionalize best practices. To learn more about H3H please visit www.hilinskishope.org

About Athletes for Hope:

Founded by Muhammad Ali, Andre Agassi, Mia Hamm and nine other elite athletes in 2006, Athletes for Hope (AFH) is a national nonprofit organization that educates, encourages, and empowers athletes to find their passions and use their time to positively engage with their communities. In 2024, AFH launched the Athlete Leadership Council featuring Stephen Curry, Katie Ledecky and Nathan Chen in order to carry on AFH Founders' legacies to the next generation. For more than 17 years, AFH has educated more than 12,000 professional, Olympic, Paralympic and collegiate athletes through its Causeway workshop series, and helped athletes volunteer with hundreds of underserved schools and impactful community organizations through core programs that focus on helping underserved children develop strong mental health and leadership skills while staying active, changing the public stigma around mental health and brightening the lives of children in hospitals. Through their dedication and passion for doing good, AFH athletes have positively impacted the lives of millions around the world.

