Hill & Hill Financial Names Rachel Baker as Chief Operating Officer and Donna Biddiscombe as Director of Investment Services

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill & Hill Financial, LLC, a full service retirement and investment planning firm with office locations in Atlanta, Chattanooga and Knoxville, announces the promotion of two long-standing team members who will assist the firm in expanding client services. Rachel Baker was promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Donna Biddiscombe was promoted to Director of Investment Services.

"Rachel and Donna are exceptional professionals within the financial industry. Their tenacity to become proficient at navigating alternative investments has been more than impressive," said Morgan Hill, CEO and owner of Hill and Hill Financial, Inc. "They work tirelessly to make financial and investment services seamless for the clients. Their fortitude has been a huge factor in Hill and Hill's success and we are excited to watch them continue to grow in their new roles."

As Chief Operating Officer, Baker will work closely with Hill to develop retirement income plans, process alternative investments and oversee managed money investments. She will continue to work with clients by developing strategic financial plans to help them live the retirement they've always envisioned.

As Director of Investment Services, Biddiscombe will focus on assisting the Hill and Hill Financial team by processing investment applications, client distributions and leading other client and investment service activities.

Additionally, Hill was recently named one of the 2023 top 50 advisors to watch for a solo practice by AdvisorHub. Originally founded in Atlanta, Hill was recognized for his ability to expand his family-owned business to three office locations that serve clients in more than 30 states. In addition to being acknowledged for spearheading this growth without compromising the firm's level of service, Hill was also selected for his extensive national and local charitable work in the communities where his firm has offices including support to local food banks, Alzheimer's organizations, prison ministry and international faith radio shows. He holds several charitable and advisory board seats. He has also co-founded organizations that help grow the next generation of leaders in addition to giving his time to several national and local nonprofits serving those less fortunate.

For more information on Hill & Hill Financial, visit hillandhillfinancial.com.

About Hill & Hill Financial, LLC

Hill & Hill Financial, LLC, is an independent wealth preservation and distribution firm specialized in creating financial planning blueprints specifically for retirement and providing the experienced hands-on guidance needed to construct and maintain each plan. The firm's tag line, "Our Goal: Helping you get to and through retirement successfully," was trademarked in 2016 and remains their focus for each client. Their signature financial planning process is also trademarked: The Four Pillars of Retirement™. It is a coordinated process to simplify and integrate all important areas of clients' financial lives, including investing and income, risk management, estate planning and taxes. Morgan Hill is the author of "Building a Better Retirement." For more information on Hill & Hill Financial, LLC, visit www.HillandHillFinancial.com or call (800) 887-9647.

