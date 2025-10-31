Hill & Smith Inc. Announces Partnership with Gregory Industries to Deliver Integrated Roadside Safety Solutions

Two industry leaders. One goal — delivering a better, more complete roadside safety system.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill & Smith Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative infrastructure and road safety solutions, today announced a new partnership with Gregory Industries, the nation's largest guardrail manufacturer. The collaboration unites two industry leaders with a shared commitment to enhancing roadway safety through high-performance, integrated systems.

Through this collaboration, Gregory Industries will bundle Hill & Smith's Smart Cushion® and SmartPod™ with their guardrail systems.

"We're two companies known for having the best products and solutions in the industry who have partnered to provide a better, complete system," said Vito Minneci, President and CEO of Hill & Smith Inc. "By combining our proven technologies and decades of expertise, we're delivering safer, more efficient solutions for roadways nationwide."

This collaboration strengthens both companies' ability to meet the growing demand for innovative safety products that protect drivers and support modern infrastructure projects.

ABOUT HILL & SMITH INC.

Hill & Smith Inc. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of infrastructure safety and construction products designed to protect people and property around the world. With a focus on innovation, quality, and reliability, Hill & Smith provides solutions that enhance safety and efficiency across transportation and infrastructure sectors. www.hillandsmith.us.com

ABOUT GREGORY INDUSTRIES

Gregory Industries, based in Canton, Ohio, is the nation's largest guardrail manufacturer, providing a wide range of roll-formed steel products and highway safety solutions. With decades of experience and a commitment to quality, Gregory delivers products that help build safer, stronger communities across the country. www.gregorycorp.com

SOURCE Hill & Smith