Hill Country Asset Management To Join Arcesium's Technology And Services Platform Through Existing Joint Offering With J.P. Morgan

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium LLC, a leading global financial technology and professional services firm, announced today that Hill Country Asset Management has chosen to deploy Arcesium's joint offering with J.P. Morgan's Securities Services.

Through their existing strategic partnership, Arcesium and J.P. Morgan will address Hill Country's middle office, back office, and fund administration needs with a seamlessly integrated solution. Arcesium will provide technology and services for enterprise data management, internal books and records, reconciliation, and treasury workflows, and J.P. Morgan will act as Hill Country's fund administrator. Arcesium and J.P. Morgan formed their partnership in 2018 to deliver an offering to a wide range of potential financial services clients, from new launches to established firms.

"We believe we have now found a solution that is comprehensive and allows us to add immediate scale to our business. We are confident the joint solution provided by Arcesium and J.P. Morgan will allow us to focus on higher business issues and strategies," said Jim Hansen, Chief Operating Officer of Hill Country Asset Management.

Based just outside of Austin in Dripping Springs, Texas, the alternative asset manager had been seeking to scale middle- and back-office functions quickly. This solution created through the strategic partnership of Arcesium and J.P. Morgan is designed to support trading from launch, allowing Hill Country to maintain a small technology and operations team as they capitalize on their growth and vision.

"We are thrilled to support such a high-profile fund launch with a scalable solution that is designed to address Hill Country's most complex investment lifecycle challenges," said David Nable, Arcesium's Head of Client and Partner Development. "This engagement with Hill Country further highlights the value of our partnership with J.P. Morgan, and opens up a broader world of possibility."

"Collaborating with technological innovators, such as Arcesium, allows us to provide investment managers like Hill Country with access to a turnkey solution for fund administration that improves the overall client experience and provides a robust outsourcing model," said Kevin Mulkins, Head of Product Management for Hedge Fund Services at J.P. Morgan.

About Arcesium LLC

Arcesium is a global financial technology and professional services firm, delivering solutions to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, institutional asset managers, and private equity firms. Expertly designed to achieve a single source of truth throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex tasks.

Building on a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, Arcesium launched as an independent company in 2015. Arcesium received additional equity backing from a second seed client, Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, the world's largest discretionary allocator to hedge funds. In January 2020, J.P. Morgan made a strategic investment in the company.

Arcesium supports more than $465 billion in assets with a staff of over 1,425 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals.

For more information about Arcesium and our products & services, please visit www.arcesium.com and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn.

About Hill Country Asset Management

Founded by two highly experienced investors, Steve Kuhn and Andrew Olson, Hill Country Asset Management was formed in response to the unprecedented volatility and mispricing in two interlinked markets, U.S. mortgage backed securities and municipal bonds. Hill Country is headquartered in Dripping Springs, Texas, just west of Austin.

