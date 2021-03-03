Hill Country Staffing Now HC Tradesmen Staffing

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The staffing agency Hill Country Staffing has changed its name to HC Tradesmen Staffing to reflect its continued service of the energy, industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Founded in 1998, HC Tradesmen Staffing has unveiled a new look at https://hctradesmenstaffing.com/. The company will continue to provide the same quality service and expertise in vetting and hiring workers to its clients.

The company provides short-term employees such as diesel mechanics, equipment operators, field supervisors, CDL drivers, frac and cement hands, welders, wireline operators, pump down hands, pipeline and workover hands, water haulers and sand haulers.

HC Tradesmen Staffing provides knowledgeable, safe, experienced employees who get to work immediately, reducing companies' idle time and saving money.

About HC Tradesmen Staffing

A privately owned company, HC Tradesmen Staffing takes the headaches out of recruiting short-term employees. The team handles all the logistics, from recruitment to insurance to payroll, enabling companies to meet all legal and regulatory standards while increasing hiring efficiency.

Contact:

Deanna Miller

877-931-2416

[email protected]

SOURCE HC Tradesmen Staffing