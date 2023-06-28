HILL FARRER & BURRILL NAMED "TOP LAW FIRM" BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that the firm has been recognized in the Los Angeles Times as a "Top Law Firm" in Los Angeles County.

The list is ranked by the number of attorneys in Los Angeles County offices. Additionally, the firm's Real Estate and Labor & Employment practices are also listed in the top 25 of firms that practice in the same areas.

"It is an honor to our professionals for the firm to be recognized alongside some of the most impactful law firms in Los Angeles," said Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis. "We work diligently every day to serve our generational clients with the highest of standards as we meet their objectives."

Hill, Farrer & Burrill will celebrate its 100th year anniversary in September. The firm's attorneys have successfully handled thousands of transactions and won thousands of cases. The firm purposely remains a one-office, California firm, which translates into loyal professionals and clients.

The firm has established a broad clientele reflective of the variety of businesses found throughout Southern California. As California's business and legal landscape develops, so do the practice areas of the firm.

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100 year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values — stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

