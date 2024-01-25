HILL, FARRER & BURRILL PARTNER JENNER TSENG NAMED AMONG 2024 LEADERS OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner Jenner C. Tseng, has been named as one of the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys" for 2024. This distinction is awarded to minority attorneys in the Los Angeles region who are impactful on the legal scene and serve as trusted advisors, contributing significantly to the diversity and effectiveness of the legal landscape.

"Jenner's inclusion in this list is a testament to his legal expertise and unwavering dedication to our clients," said Dean E. Dennis, Hill Farrer's Managing Attorney. "His recognition among Southern California's most esteemed minority attorneys underscores his commitment to legal excellence and client service."

An experienced litigator, Tseng practices in the areas of employment litigation, commercial litigation, real estate litigation, intellectual property litigation, insurance brokerage litigation, insurance recovery, and complex insurance disputes. Tseng also advises and assists clients in non-litigation matters such as regulatory compliance, contract review and negotiation, and corporate governance. Tseng has experience representing and advising a broad array of corporate and individual clients in the resolution of their complex business and employment disputes. He is skilled in the development of cost-effective litigation strategies to attain favorable results for his clients, including law and motion practice, utilizing focused discovery, and alternative dispute resolution.

Tseng is a member of the litigation sections of the State Bar of California and the Los Angeles County Bar Association. Tseng has represented major universities negotiating sponsorship deals with national brands and has negotiated venue license agreements for concerts and nationally televised sporting events.

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100-year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values — stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

