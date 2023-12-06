HILL FARRER & BURRILL'S JULIA BIRKEL NAMED TOP LEADER IN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION & ACCESSIBILTY

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner Julia Birkel has been recognized by Los Angeles Times as a top leader in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Magazine.

"As 2023 draws to a close, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) remains a perennial hot-button topic that companies, no matter what business they're in, must contend with not only to function on a day-to-day basis but to sustain future growth," states the publisher. "It is clear that implementing DEIA initiatives is vital for recruiting and retaining talent as well as attracting investors, but many businesses are slow to adopt clear objectives and actionable strategies. More awareness, transparency and effort are needed to drive change and instill a sense of acceptance among the workforce across America."

Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis adds, "We are so proud that Julia has been selected for this honor. This recognition serves as a reminder of the synergy that incorporating diversity brings to the excellence of our firm's practice."

Birkel, a Partner, brings over 35 years of litigation experience to her role at the firm. Her expertise is primarily focused on trust and estate litigation, including elder financial abuse, undue influence, will and trust disputes, and conservatorships. Birkel also serves as chair of the firm's Diversity and Inclusion Committee, demonstrating her dedication to fostering diversity within her profession. She served as a Los Angeles County Bar Association Trustee, Chair of the LACBA Trusts & Estates Section, a member of the President's Advisory Committee on Women in Legal Profession, and as part of the Special Programs Committee where she put on a program focusing on the importance of diversity.

Birkel is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the Trusts and Estates Section of LACBA as well as within her local community. She actively supports initiatives to increase underrepresented talent in leadership and managerial positions. Her involvement in the LACBA Trusts & Estates Section's Membership Development and Diversity and Inclusion Committees reflects her dedication to advancing diversity within the legal field.

Hill, Farrer & Burill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100 year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values — stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

