Hill Farrer prevails in Riverside County trial as jury rejects wrongful termination claims

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that it secured a client victory in a hotly-disputed wrongful termination lawsuit, as a Riverside County jury rejected the plaintiff's allegations against her former employer.

Led by Partners Michael S. Turner and Jenner C. Tseng, with assistance from Associate Charles "Chase" Bakaly, the firm represented a Coachella Valley employer in a three-week civil trial. The plaintiff, who had been terminated from her position as a result of behavior-related issues, brought multiple claims against her former employer. The plaintiff's counsel requested a jury award of $5 million in compensatory damages, plus an additional sum for punitive damages.

After deliberating for just three-and-a-half hours, the jury returned a defense verdict on all of the plaintiff's claims. In a statement, Turner said the employee had been fired for legitimate business reasons following an extensive internal review, "and the jury saw that we had the evidence to back that up."

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100-year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values — stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

