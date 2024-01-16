Hill Farrer prevails in Riverside County trial as jury rejects wrongful termination claims

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that it secured a client victory in a hotly-disputed wrongful termination lawsuit, as a Riverside County jury rejected the plaintiff's allegations against her former employer.

Led by Partners Michael S. Turner and Jenner C. Tseng, with assistance from Associate Charles "Chase" Bakaly , the firm represented a Coachella Valley employer in a three-week civil trial. The plaintiff, who had been terminated from her position as a result of behavior-related issues, brought multiple claims against her former employer. The plaintiff's counsel requested a jury award of $5 million in compensatory damages, plus an additional sum for punitive damages.

After deliberating for just three-and-a-half hours, the jury returned a defense verdict on all of the plaintiff's claims. In a statement, Turner said the employee had been fired for legitimate business reasons following an extensive internal review, "and the jury saw that we had the evidence to back that up."

