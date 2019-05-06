Hill Harper, Lance Reddick, Kierra Sheard, Deon Taylor, George Wallace, Misa Hylton, and More Join in for a Captivating May Lineup on the Hit Show "Money Making Conversations," Hosted by Rushion McDonald

ATLANTA, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple EMMY®-winning TV/film producer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and branding guru Rushion McDonald, celebrates a two-year milestone for the month of May with his hit show "Money Making Conversations." McDonald shares key insights from a slate of gifted stars on their success in film, television, music, sports, fashion and lifestyle, entrepreneurship, and financial empowerment this month, as well as drawing from his expertise in the corporate and Hollywood business. Since creating "Money Making Conversations," McDonald has featured a "who's who" of talent, CEOs, sports and culinary stars, and entrepreneurs, including entertainment power players Patti LaBelle, Cedric The Entertainer, Nick Cannon, Greg Grunberg, Michelle Williams, Pam Grier, La La Anthony, Yolanda Adams, Kirk Franklin, Morris Chestnut, Boris Kodjoe, Reginald Hudlin, Felicia D. Henderson, sports champions Carl Lewis, Deion Sanders, Drew Bledsoe, Laila Ali, Kenny "The Jet" Smith, chefs/TV personalities Anne Burrell, Donatella Arpaia, Jernard Wells, billion and multi-million dollar business leaders Janice Bryant Howroyd, Richelieu Dennis, Tom Bilyeu, Monique Nelson, and more.

Hosted/produced by Rushion McDonald, "Money Making Conversations" can be heard every Monday live on Atlanta's biz1190-AM from 10AM-Noon ET, with replays on Fridays 10AM ET, and Sundays at 4PM ET. The show can be heard on SiriusXM Channel 141 on Howard University's Campus and SiriusXM Channel 142 on HBCU Campuses, and can also be accessed via iTunes, iHeartRadio podcast, Amazon Alexa, Stitcher, SoundCloud, and seen live on Rushion McDonald's Facebook page.

The lineup of talent* expected on "Money Making Conversations" this May includes: Hill Harper, Award-winning Actor (of ABC's "The Good Doctor," acclaimed shows "Homeland," "Covert Affairs," "CSI:NY"), Experian Boost Ambassador for financial empowerment, Best-selling Author, Entrepreneur (The Architect & Co. natural skincare and haircare line, International House New Orleans hotel co-owner, Roasting Plant Coffee Detroit shop owner), and Philanthropist; Actor Lance Reddick (new movie John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum, Amazon Prime series "Bosch," acclaimed shows "American Horror Story," "Fringe," "Lost," "The Wire"); Kierra Sheard, Chart-topping GRAMMY®-nominee, Stellar Award-winning Artist (new song "Don't Judge Me"), Fashion Influencer/Entrepreneur (Eleven60 Clothing Line), also starring in "The Clark Sisters" biopic on Lifetime in 2020; Filmmaker Deon Taylor, Director and Producer (new movie The Intruder), Screenwriter, Founder of Hidden Empire Film Group; Comedian Extraordinaire George Wallace; Misa Hylton, Lifestyle Architect, Fashion Designer, Founder of Misa Hylton Fashion Academy, Life Coach & Global Partner for MCM; Ginny Ehrhart, Georgia State Representative, Business Owner of Southern Sisters Home, a home décor and linens enterprise, Host of Southern Sisters Radio lifestyle show, Food and Lifestyle writer, Philanthropist, former chef and talk show host; Jay Williams, ESPN Host, Host of "The Boardroom" on ESPN+, and former NBA player; Remi Adeleke, Author (new memoir: Transformed), Actor (from Transformers: The Last Night), former US Navy Seal, Speaker and Youth Mentor; and Laura Foos, Serial entrepreneur, Owner & Licensed Tax Practitioner of Foos Financial Services, LLC, Co-Owner of Salon Couture Hair Salon, and Financial Manager for Dignity Memorial. "Money Making Conversations" will also have "Best-Of" show replays on May 20th and the Memorial Day holiday on May 27th, featuring entertainment creators and producers Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead, Felicia D. Henderson, Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge-Brown, Deon Cole, Cedric The Entertainer, Constance Schwartz-Morini, Tracey Edmonds, and entrepreneurial coach Dr. Iris Cooper.

Producing "Money Making Conversations" through his company 3815 Media, Rushion McDonald is a trusted voice for entrepreneurship, presenting entertaining and invaluable conversations with superstars from all industries, which illuminate the triumphs and obstacles that have shaped their own career paths and brands in multiple lanes. Hosting an ongoing dialogue to help listeners create a playbook for success in any field, McDonald shares the secrets of career reinvention and longevity, how to navigate the complexities of personal branding and business globalization today, tips on financial and tech protection, and living a well-balanced life. A multiple EMMY® and NAACP Image Award winner, Rushion McDonald's experience as a marketing and entertainment creative dealmaker, writer, producer, business leader includes assembling multi-million dollar deals, and producing national marketing campaigns, blockbuster movies, and programming from sitcoms and reality shows to syndicated television and radio. He's written and produced for Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Tia and Tamera Mowry, and noted as the architect of Steve Harvey's multi-media entertainment career, along with past stints at IBM and owning a comedy club.

