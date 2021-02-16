Hill Hiker, Inc. Makes Cover of Elevator World Magazine With Project of the Year Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Hill Hiker, Inc. made it on the cover of Elevator World Trade Magazine for winning a 2021 Project of the Year recognition. Elevator World selected Hill Hiker's inclined elevator at Parque Turistico Observatorio 1873 in Mazatlán, Mexico from many impressive submissions that came from all over the world as the Project of the Year winner in the Inclined Elevator category. Hill Hiker's project was also chosen to be featured on the cover out of eight total Project of the Year winners.

Hill Hiker has won numerous awards from Elevator World, including a 2019 Project of the Year Award for bringing ADA accessibility to one of Maryland's most beautiful parks with a custom inclined elevator system. Most recently, Hill Hiker won 'Best Supplier: Special Application Lifts' in the 2020 Elevator World Industry Awards.

Hill Hiker defied the odds and overcame a number of challenges to complete the inclined elevator at Parque Turistico Observatorio 1873. Cutting (by hand) through decade-old trees and shrubs to clear a path, working around uneven terrain, and providing protection from the harsh rainforest climate are some of the obstacles that Hill Hiker provided flawless solutions for to make their most durable inclined elevator.

"We want to thank project owner Amado Guzman, the team at VAA Engineering, ISC Companies. and Daniel Diaz Gamez & Construction for working with us to make this vision come to life. This project defied the odds and we couldn't have done it without their help," said Duncan MacLachlan, head of marketing for Hill Hiker, Inc.

Founded in 1997 by Bill and Laurel MacLachlan, Hill Hiker, Inc. is a family-owned inclined elevator manufacturer, installer and service provider specializing in outdoor elevation systems. Drawing on 24 years of industry experience, Hill Hiker, Inc. is known worldwide for its innovative design and superior functionality.

Find out more about Hill Hiker, Inc. by visiting their website at hillhiker.com.

