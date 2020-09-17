Hill Hiker, Inc. Wins: 'Best Supplier: Special Application Lifts' - 2020 Elevator World Industry Awards!

ORONO, Minn., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVATOR WORLD has announced the winners of The Ellies 2020, the third annual awards program honoring companies nominated by and voted on by the elevator industry. With more than 20,000 votes cast, Hill Hiker is thrilled to be selected as the first-place winner of the "Best Supplier: Special Application Lifts" category.

Happy customers enjoy the ride on a Hill Hiker Hillside Lake Lift System

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside all the other 2020 Ellie winners. We take pride in what we do. After 23 years in the business, we have built a reputation for excellence in quality, safety, and reliability of our inclined elevator equipment. This award is a huge accomplishment for us and we are appreciative of all the support," said Bill MacLachlan, Founder and President.

Hill Hiker, Inc was founded in 1997 by Bill and Laurel MacLachlan with the vision to create a better outdoor lift system that would lead the industry in quality, safety, and reliability. They drew on 15 years of elevator industry experience, and the engineering expertise of Laurel's father, Noel Davis (MIT Engineering Graduate and Inventor), to develop an innovative and award-winning design known worldwide for its superior functionality and attractive appearance.

About Hill Hiker:

Hill Hiker, Inc. is a family company specializing in the design, manufacture, installation, and service of inclined elevator systems also known as hillside trams, outdoor lifts, and funiculars. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hill Hiker, Inc. has been serving the World with our award-winning American made systems since 1997. Hill Hiker's Hillside Elevators are well designed, functional, and aesthetically pleasing while meeting or exceeding both national and international elevator safety code requirements.

Find out more about Hill Hiker, Inc. by visiting their website at hillhiker.com.

