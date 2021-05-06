Hill International and Everguard.ai Partner to Advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Improving Construction Jobsite Safety

IRVINE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill International and Everguard.ai announced today they are bringing best-in-class technologies – including artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor fusion – to construction companies focused on improving worker health and safety. This collaboration, enabled through the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program and Qualcomm® IoT Services Suite, will bring Everguard's Sentri360® platform and ecosystem to Hill International customers, creating a paradigm shift from a reactive to a proactive approach to prevent jobsite injuries and accidents.

Everguard has been recognized as a unique solution for prioritizing construction safety and digital management of construction sites, focusing on worker safety. Combined with Hill's dedication to construction management, cost engineering and estimating, quality assurance, and risk management, these three companies are leading the way for the next generation of safe and efficient construction jobsites.

Initial efforts will focus on using the power of AI, computer vision (CV), and real-time location services (RTLS) to enhance safety protocols already in place on construction jobsites for initiatives such as personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance, geofencing of restricted areas, anti-collision, and fall detection. The use of heavy machinery and working at height along with the interaction of workers, drivers, and equipment on a construction site creates significant safety concerns across the industry.

"We believe this technology will reduce and prevent injuries and accidents," said Mike Smith, President, Americas, of Hill International. "We strive to partner with only the top organizations in making certain our customers have the right tools and technologies to elevate their construction sites to the highest level when it comes to health and safety. This partnership with Everguard will help us continue to be on the forefront of deploying technology to help our clients reduce their risks, avoid injuries, and save lives."

By connecting members looking for smart city solutions, the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program aims to enrich lives through the accelerated transformation of city infrastructure and services. The Qualcomm IoT Services Suite delivers comprehensive, end-to-end, IoT as a Service (IoTaaS) solutions to enable the digital transformation of smart cities and smart connected spaces globally. Smart solutions and technologies are at the forefront of driving the next generation of smart spaces and construction sites.

"We are excited that Everguard.ai and Hill International have chosen the Qualcomm IoT Services Suite to deliver smart solutions via Construction-Management-as-a-Service because prioritizing construction safety and digital management of construction sites allows businesses and municipalities the ability to focus on worker safety," said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Construction-Management-as-a-Service will continue to accelerate the transformation of city infrastructure and services to help enrich communities' lives."

Everguard's Sentri360® is the only platform and interface construction contractors need to create and manage a proactive safety and productivity program. The technology-agnostic platform collects inputs from disparate industrial sensor technologies, allowing them to interact in ways not possible independently. Millions of sensor data pieces are fed into edge computers for AI analysis and processing in much the same way that humans process information gathered by their senses. Sentri360® does not just make sensor technologies work together, it makes them work smarter together.

The platform and ecosystem provide near-real-time alerts and outputs to managers and workers, notifying them of safety threats before accidents occur and identifying opportunities for additional employee training. It creates a Sensor Fusion Safety Zone that surrounds workers as it learns dynamically "on the job", improving safety and productivity for every worker as it lowers incidents and injuries, and their corresponding costs.

"Hill International and Everguard share a dedication to being technology and safety leaders in our respective fields," said Sanjay Pandya, vice president and general manager of construction at Everguard. "Their dedication to safety is unmatched. We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with the Hill team."

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,700 professionals in 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

About Everguard.ai

Everguard's mission is to protect companies' most important assets — their people — with the first truly proactive solution dedicated to industrial safety. Their Industrial Health and Safety platform and ecosystem is the only interface industrial workplaces need to create and manage a proactive safety and productivity program. The technology-agnostic platform and ecosystem ties together disparate industrial sensor technologies allowing them to interact in ways not possible independently. Artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor fusion combine inputs from edge computing, computer vision (CV), real-time location system (RTLS), wearables and others to enable proactive interventions, helping prevent industrial accidents and the billions of dollars in fees and lost-time incidents they cause.

