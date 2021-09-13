Hill Physicians Medical Group Expands Physician Network in the Bay Area

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group ("Hill Physicians"), California's largest independent physician association with more than 4,000 primary care and specialty physicians, is joining forces this October with NorthBay Medical Group providers, offering more choices for patients.

The addition of NorthBay providers doubles Hill Physicians' presence in the Solano County area, making Hill Physicians the largest independent physician association in the county.

Patients who sign up with Hill Physicians Medical Group this fall soon will have access to NorthBay physicians.

NorthBay Medical Group includes 120 primary and specialty care providers, and more than 100 hospital-based providers. Because NorthBay Healthcare is part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, its providers have access to Mayo Clinic specialists, who have extensive experience treating rare and complex conditions. A second opinion is provided for the patient at no additional charge.

"This partnership is a reflection of our shared vision and values with NorthBay Medical Group, and we look forward to enhancing access to quality healthcare services for the residents of Solano County," says David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians. "Solano County residents will continue to receive exceptional medical care, and now they will gain access to an expanded specialty network."

Wayne Gietz, president of NorthBay Healthcare Group, agreed. "We are proud to partner with Hill Physicians Medical Group to make excellent care even more accessible to our community. Our shared commitment to improve access to doctors and health plans means our patients get great, convenient care close to home."

About Hill Physicians Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 11 counties spanning the Sacramento, Stockton and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by The Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com.

About NorthBay Healthcare and NorthBay Medical Group

NorthBay Healthcare is a locally based nonprofit health care organization serving Solano County since 1960. The system includes two acute care hospitals with 24/7/365 Emergency Departments, three primary care centers, two Urgent Care Centers and a same-day surgery center. For more information, visit: NorthBay.org.

NorthBay Medical Group comprises 200-plus highly trained primary, specialty and hospital-based providers. Its breadth and depth of services makes it the most comprehensive medical group in Solano County, from oncology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular to orthopedics, robotic surgery and sports medicine.

