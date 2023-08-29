Hill Physicians Medical Group Expands the Partnership with CCHP Medicare Advantage

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group ("Hill Physicians"), California's largest independent physician association expands Medicare Advantage offerings in partnership with the Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP). This means all existing CCHP Medicare Advantage members and consumers eligible for Medicare, can broaden their choice of physicians with the Hill Physicians Medical Group network.

"We are pleased to offer the CCHP's Medicare Advantage plan which expands access to care for existing and new potential members in San Francisco and San Mateo counties. This collaboration provides an additional 2300 Primary Care Physicians and Specialists for member consideration," expressed David Joyner, CEO, Hill Physicians Medical Group.

"Since 2016, CCHP and Hill Physicians have collaborated to serve the growing health care needs of the community", said Larry Loo, CEO of CCHP. "Hill Physicians has been a trusted partner for nearly ten years caring for our individual and employer group plan members. It is great news to have the Hill Physicians Medical Group serve our Medicare population too."

About Hill Physicians Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, comprised of more than 5,000 primary care and specialty physicians, partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 12 counties spanning the Sacramento, Stockton and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by The Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com.

About CCHP

CCHP is a San Francisco-based health plan providing coverage to over 13,000 Individual & Family, Employer Groups, and Medicare Advantage plan members in its San Francisco and San Mateo County service areas. CCHP Individual & Family plans are also available through Covered California health insurance exchange under the brand Balance by CCHP.

CCHP was founded in 1986 with the mission to improve the health of the community by delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare through culturally competent and linguistically appropriate services. Visit: www.CCHPHealthPlan.com. For more information: 1-888-681-3888, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Contact: Cynthia Hibbard

Phone: 925.829.9329

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hill Physicians Medical Group