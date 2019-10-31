Hill Physicians Medical Group Honored for High-Quality, Affordable, Patient-Centered Care

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group, California's largest independent physician association, received two awards from the Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA). The medical group was awarded an Excellence in Healthcare Award and also received recognition for exemplary performance in the patient experience domain.

A key component of IHA's statewide Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) program, the Excellence in Healthcare Award recognizes physician organizations that perform in the top 50 percent in all three major AMP areas: clinical quality, patient experience and total cost of care.

Hill Physicians received an Excellence in Healthcare Award for the San Francisco Bay region and received distinct recognition for top 10% patient experience domain for Solano region.

Of the nearly 200 physician organizations statewide participating in the AMP program, only 30 received the Excellence in Healthcare Award performance standards for 2019, based on AMP results for measurement year 2018.

"It's an honor to be among the 30 physician organizations to be recognized by the IHA," said David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians. "It is particularly gratifying to see the results of our hard work recognized by a rigorous data-based approach. This recognition is a direct reflection of our physician and employee commitment to excellence in everything we do."

IHA President and CEO Jeff Rideout, M.D. commended the top performers, saying, "IHA is proud to recognize physician organizations that are truly leading the way to high-quality, affordable, patient-centered care."

About Hill Physicians Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, comprised of more than 4,000 primary care and specialty physicians, partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 11 counties spanning the Sacramento, Stanislaus and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by The Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com.

Contact: Dan Robinson Phone: 925.327.6731 Email: dan.robinson@hpmg.com

SOURCE Hill Physicians Medical Group

Related Links

http://www.HillPhysicians.com

