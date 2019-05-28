Hill Physicians Medical Group Honored for High-Quality Care of Medicare Advantage Members

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group, California's largest independent physician association, was recognized by the Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) as a top performer for Medicare Advantage in the San Francisco region. The IHA is a statewide nonprofit group committed to high-value, integrated care that improves quality and affordability for patients across California and the nation.

Each year, the IHA recognizes physician organizations and health plans in California earning 4.5- and 5-star ratings for the quality of care they provide to their Medicare Advantage (MA) beneficiaries/members. IHA also recognizes groups that have shown improvement by at least half a star.

Hill Physicians received a star rating of 4.5 for 2018-2019, which reflects care provided to MA patients in 2017, and received additional recognition for improvement for measurement year 2017.

Building on the Medicare Advantage plan rating system, IHA measures performance and awards star ratings at the physician organization level in California using a subset of CMS clinical quality measures.

"We are extremely pleased with this recognition," said David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians. "Our physicians and employees are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to those who have entrusted their health to us, and this is a reflection of their exceptional work."

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, comprised of more than 4,000 primary care and specialty physicians, partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 10 counties spanning the Sacramento, San Joaquin and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by The Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com.

