Hill Physicians Medical Group Honored for Performance in Clinical Quality

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group, California's largest independent physician association, received five awards from the Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA). Three of the five awards are for providing high-quality care to Medicare Advantage members in the Bay, San Francisco and San Joaquin regions.

Each year, the IHA recognizes physician organizations and health plans in California earning 4.5- and 5-star ratings for the quality of care they provide to their Medicare Advantage members. Hill Physicians attained a 4.5 star rating for 2019, which reflects care provided to Medicare Advantage patients in 2018. Only 41 of 178 participating physician organizations achieved this performance level in measurement year 2018.

IHA also recognizes groups that have shown improvement by at least half a star. Hill Physicians additionally received most improved distinction for the Bay and San Francisco regions.

"Few provider organizations receive this recognition," said David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians. "This year's 4.5-star rating demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest quality service to our members."

About Hill Physicians Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, comprised of more than 4,000 primary care and specialty physicians, partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 11 counties spanning the Sacramento, Stanislaus and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by The Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com.

Contact: Dan Robinson

Phone: 925.327.6731

Email: dan.robinson@hpmg.com

SOURCE Hill Physicians Medical Group

Related Links

http://www.HillPhysicians.com

