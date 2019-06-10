Hill Physicians Medical Group Reports Record Revenues for 2018

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group, California's largest independent physician association, has announced its financial results for the 2018 calendar year. The company's total operating revenues for 2018 were $516 million, and its net income was $3.1 million.

"We are very pleased with our performance in 2018. We continued to make important strides in advancing our strategic initiatives by promoting the delivery of quality healthcare, diversifying our growth channels, expanding technology and continuing to offer innovative, valuable services," said David Joyner, chief executive officer.

In 2018, Hill Physicians achieved progress on numerous transformation initiatives, positioning itself for future long-term growth. Significant investments to further implement HillChart, the company's version of Epic's electronic health record system, created stronger connections with members and providers. And Hill Physicians' membership grew as a result of a multi-channel approach that included adding new health plan contracts, assimilating other medical groups and expanding new lines of business, such as the PPO clinically integrated network.

"Our year-end results are consistent with expectations, reflecting strategic decisions and investments made to achieve purposeful growth and improve financial performance over the prior year. We finished the year strong, generating good momentum for 2019," said Timothy Richards, chief financial officer.

The annual report and financial statements are available at HillPhysicians.com/2018.

About Hill Physicians Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, comprised of more than 4,000 primary care and specialty physicians, partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 10 counties spanning the Sacramento, San Joaquin and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by The Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com.

Contact: Dan Robinson Phone: 925.327.6731 Email: dan.robinson@hpmg.com

SOURCE Hill Physicians Medical Group

Related Links

http://www.HillPhysicians.com

