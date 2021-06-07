Hill Physicians Medical Group Reports Strong Operating Performance in 2020

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group, California's largest independent physician association, announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. 2020 financial results remained flat during the pandemic, with Hill Physicians reporting earning $554 million in revenue.

The medical group also reported increased patient and physician support, while strategically expanding its lines of business:

Increased member access to care through broad adoption of telehealth and virtual visits.

Expanded its PPO clinically integrated network business while initiating two full-risk agreements in its Medicare Advantage line of business

Distributed PPE and provided COVID-19 testing supplies/guidance, telehealth support and well-being resources to physicians and their office staff.

Distributed $20 million of special payments to support independent practices.

"2020 presented an unprecedented environment, and I am proud of our performance as we delivered value-added services to all of our stakeholders. We ensured patient access to high quality care, implemented new programs for providers, and delivered growth while preserving Hill Physicians financial stability," said David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians Medical Group. "As the pandemic continues into 2021, we are determined to do the same."

The 2020 annual report and financial statements are available at HillPhysicians.com/2020.

About Hill Physicians Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, comprised of more than 4,000 primary care and specialty physicians, partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 11 counties spanning the Sacramento, Stockton and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by The Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com.

