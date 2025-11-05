Hill Physicians, Nuna Inc Partner to Bring AI-Health Coach to Patients

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group and Nuna Inc, both established Bay Area businesses, announced a new partnership to make Nuna's digital engagement platform available to 7,000 Hill Physicians patients.

Caring for nearly 400,000 patients in the Northern California region, Hill Physicians is known for focusing on quality and innovation as it supports both physicians and patients. That's why embracing the Nuna platform was a good fit.

"We want to give our patients with chronic disease the tools they need to stay consistent and engaged with their treatment plans," said K. Gabrielle Gaspar, M.D., Chief Medical Officer with Hill Physicians. "Nuna has developed a great program that encourages consistent engagement with health activities, communicates to patients, educates them and helps them prioritize their health."

Hill Physicians believes Nuna's AI-driven app and platform will successfully connect daily care to a broad group of patients, empowering physicians with patient-reported data to keep them at the center of care delivery. Initially focusing on managing blood pressure and adhering to medication regimens, there is an opportunity to expand to other medical conditions.

"The Nuna App's thoughtful blend of behavioral economics and motivators, AI, and simplicity, put the best of technology in the hands of our patients, so they are equipped to better manage their health," said Dr. Gaspar.

The Nuna App coaches patients living with chronic diseases through their daily health routine with a personalized care plan, an AI coach, education and gamification to make it engaging.

About Nuna: Nuna is a digital health company dedicated to transforming chronic care by empowering patients and their clinicians. Its AI-driven platform provides personalized, continuous support to help people manage their health and chronic conditions in the moments that matter most. Nuna partners with health systems and health plans to improve patient outcomes, enhance care team efficiency, and reduce the overall cost of care. Learn more at www.nuna.com

About Hill Physicians Medical Group: Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest Independent Physician Association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers with access to quality, patient-focused health care. The group partners with leading health plans and hospitals in 14 counties spanning Sacramento, Stockton and the Bay Area. Learn more at www.HillPhysicians.com .

