Hill Physicians Reports Another Year of Strong Revenues in 2017

Hill Physicians' leadership attributes its financial and operational successes to several strategic business developments. "2017 was a transformative year for us. We increased our reach farther north by expanding into Grass Valley, and added additional members and providers in our existing territories by assimilating many physicians of the Muir Medical Group IPA. We also began a promising foray into the PPO market," said David Joyner, Chief Executive Officer. "Looking to the future, we intend to continue pursuing our operational and growth strategies while staying true to our mission of providing high-quality, patient-focused care."

In 2017, Hill Physicians also made significant, targeted investments to upgrade its technological infrastructure. Many of these upgrades were aimed at physician practices and included the ongoing implementation of HillChart, the company's version of Epic's electronic health record system.

"Hill Physicians remains a financially strong and operationally stable healthcare organization," stated Timothy Richards, Chief Financial Officer. "Last year was another strong year. Year-to-date outcomes suggest that 2018 will be similarly successful."

The annual report and financial statements are available at: http://bit.ly/HPMG-2017Report.

About Hill Physicians Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, comprised of over 4,000 primary care and specialty physicians, partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 11 counties spanning the Sacramento, San Joaquin and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by The Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com.

Contact: Dan Robinson

Phone: 925.327.6731

Email: dan.robinson@hpmg.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hill-physicians-reports-another-year-of-strong-revenues-in-2017-300668396.html

SOURCE Hill Physicians Medical Group

Related Links

http://www.HillPhysicians.com

