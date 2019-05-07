Hill-Rom Announces Appointment Of Gregory Moore To Board Of Directors

News provided by

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

May 07, 2019, 16:05 ET

CHICAGO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC), announced the appointment of Gregory J. Moore MD, PhD, to its Board of Directors, effective May 7, 2019. Dr. Moore is currently the Corporate Vice President, Health Technology and Alliances at Microsoft Corporation.

"We are pleased to have an outstanding new addition to our board," said William G. Dempsey, Hill-Rom's Chair of the Board. "Greg's breadth of leadership experience in the transformation of healthcare, and development and application of digital health technology, will bring relevant perspectives to Hill-Rom as the company pursues its vision of advancing connected care."

Dr. Moore was previously Vice President, Google Cloud Healthcare & Life Sciences. He is an engineer, practicing neuroradiologist and clinical informaticist, and holds a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Hill-Rom is a leading global medical technology company with more than 10,000 employees worldwide. We partner with health care providers in more than 100 countries, across all care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: Advancing Mobility, Wound Care and Prevention, Patient Monitoring and Diagnostics, Surgical Safety and Efficiency and Respiratory Health. Our innovations ensure caregivers have the products they need to help diagnose, treat and protect their patients; speed up recoveries; and manage conditions. Every day, around the world, we enhance outcomes for patients and their caregivers. Learn more at www.hill-rom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations 

Contact:

Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice President, Corporate
Development, Strategy and Investor Relations

Phone:

312-819-9387

Email:

MaryKay.Ladone@hill-rom.com



Media 

Contact:

Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Phone:

312-819-7268

Email:

Howard.Karesh@hill-rom.com

SOURCE Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.hill-rom.com

Also from this source

Hill-Rom to Present at the UBS 2019 Global Healthcare Conference...

Hill-Rom to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Hill-Rom Announces Appointment Of Gregory Moore To Board Of Directors

News provided by

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

May 07, 2019, 16:05 ET