Hill-Rom Declares Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend
06:55 ET
CHICAGO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC), announced today that its board of directors declared a fiscal 2018 third quarter dividend of $0.20 per share payable on June 29, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 22, 2018. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.80 per share.
About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Hill-Rom is a leading global medical technology company whose products, services and more than 10,000 employees worldwide help people get better care inside and outside the hospital. Our innovations in five core areas – Advancing Mobility, Wound Care and Prevention, Patient Monitoring and Diagnostics, Surgical Safety and Efficiency, and Respiratory Health – improve clinical and economic outcomes and ensure caregivers in more than 100 countries have the products they need to protect their patients, speed up recoveries and manage conditions. Every day, around the world, we enhance outcomes for patients and their caregivers. Learn more at hill-rom.com.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Investor Relations
Contact: Mary Kay Ladone, Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: 312-819-9387
Email: marykay.ladone@hill-rom.com
Media
Contact: Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Phone: 312-819-7268
Email: howard.karesh@hill-rom.com
