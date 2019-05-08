Hill-Rom Declares Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Dividend

CHICAGO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC), announced today that its board of directors declared a fiscal 2019 third quarter dividend of $0.21 per share payable on June 28, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 21, 2019. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.84 per share.

Hill-Rom is a leading global medical technology company with more than 10,000 employees worldwide. We partner with health care providers in more than 100 countries, across all care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: Advancing Mobility, Wound Care and Prevention, Patient Monitoring and Diagnostics, Surgical Safety and Efficiency and Respiratory Health. Our innovations ensure caregivers have the products they need to help diagnose, treat and protect their patients; speed up recoveries; and manage conditions. Every day, around the world, we enhance outcomes for patients and their caregivers. Learn more at hill-rom.com.

