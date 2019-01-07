Hill-Rom Expands Digital Health Capabilities In New Global Collaboration With Microsoft

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill-Rom (NYSE: HRC), a global medical technology company, announced today a collaboration with Microsoft to bring advanced, actionable point-of-care data and solutions to caregivers and healthcare provider organizations.

The combined offerings, using Microsoft Azure®, are intended to dynamically analyze real-time sensing data from medical devices and historical medical record information, and communicate potential patient risk and hospital protocol actions directly to caregivers at the point of care. The solutions combine Hill-Rom's deep clinical knowledge and streaming operational data from medical devices, and Microsoft's cloud, including Azure® IoT and Azure® Machine Learning, to help drive enhanced patient outcomes. The Hill-Rom® digital solution offerings will be available to hospitals beginning later in 2019.

"Information and connectivity are critical to providing quality healthcare, reducing length of stay, driving efficiencies across the healthcare continuum and providing clinical and economic value," said Hill-Rom President and CEO John Groetelaars. "Our collaboration with Microsoft will help clinicians identify, communicate and mitigate patient risk in real-time, advancing our vision of connected care to address customer challenges and enhance patient outcomes."

Hill-Rom's connected solutions will integrate data from the company's medical devices (including smart hospital bed systems, vital signs monitors and other connected devices) and hospitals' electronic medical records through a common gateway infrastructure. The combination of medical device data and Azure Machine Learning will help assess and analyze critical and secure information at the bedside, delivering actionable insights to clinicians that can help reduce costly complications and enhance efficiency and patient outcomes.

In addition to localized and cloud-based patient risk identification and communications, the collaboration with Microsoft offers hospitals simplified installation, integration, information security and support while enabling scalability and flexibility for IT departments across the globe.

"Microsoft's AI capabilities make Azure an ideal platform for Hill-Rom's new digital offerings. The powerful combination of Hill-Rom's proven applications with Azure will help empower organizations across all industries, and especially in the health market," Chris Sakalosky, Vice President, US Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft Corp.

About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Hill-Rom is a leading global medical technology company with more than 10,000 employees worldwide. We partner with health care providers in more than 100 countries, across all care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: Advancing Mobility, Wound Care and Prevention, Patient Monitoring and Diagnostics, Surgical Safety and Efficiency and Respiratory Health. Our innovations ensure caregivers have the products they need to help diagnose, treat and protect their patients; speed up recoveries; and manage conditions. Every day, around the world, we enhance outcomes for patients and their caregivers. Learn more at hill-rom.com.

