Hill-Rom Inaugurates 100,000-Square-Foot Welch Allyn Campus Expansion

SKANEATELES FALLS, N.Y., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill-Rom (NYSE: HRC) today celebrated the inauguration of its 100,000-square-foot Skaneateles Falls, NY, campus addition, which was recently completed and is already in use.

The company announced in September 2016 its commitment to bring more than 100 new jobs to Central New York, where Welch Allyn has maintained a significant presence for more than 100 years. Hill-Rom's new facility accommodates these new positions, a large portion of which are R&D and engineering roles, and the growth of Hill-Rom's Front Line Care business, of which Welch Allyn is the largest component. It also allows for centralization of local warehousing and distribution operations.

"The contributions of our Welch Allyn team enable Hill-Rom to help people get better care inside and outside the hospital, and we are energized about our expansion and the new jobs we have brought to Skaneateles Falls," said Alton Shader, president of Hill-Rom Front Line Care, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony with employees and public officials. "We are grateful to Governor Cuomo and Lieutenant Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, Congressman Katko, State Senator DeFrancisco and Assemblyman Finch, County Executive Joanie Mahoney, the Onondaga County Office of Economic Development, the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency, the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council and the Town of Skaneateles for their commitment and support."

Hill-Rom on April 27, 2018, reported strong fiscal second quarter financial results, driven in part by the success of Welch Allyn products such as the RetinaVue™ Imager and Connex® Spot Monitor.

"During the Welch Allyn transition in 2015, I personally met with the leaders at Hill-Rom on behalf of the state and was so proud that we secured a commitment for the company to continue operations here in Central New York," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who took part in the ribbon-cutting event today. "Welch Allyn has a long and storied history here in New York, and their strategic partnerships with companies like Tessy Plastics help to drive economic activity and job creation. Their expansion is great news for Central New York and all of upstate. It is yet another tangible result of our economic development strategy that is delivering for all New Yorkers."

"Welch Allyn has been a pioneer in our community for decades, and I'm excited to be a part of today's campus expansion and to celebrate the job and business growth it brings to our region," said Congressman John Katko. "This expansion marks a long-term investment in Central New York by Hill-Rom, and I'm proud to have fought in Congress against the onerous Medical Device Tax so that this company can continue to make investments in its workforce and our community."

Hill-Rom is a leading global medical technology company whose products, services and more than 10,000 employees worldwide help people get better care inside and outside the hospital. Our innovations in five core areas – Advancing Mobility, Wound Care and Prevention, Patient Monitoring and Diagnostics, Surgical Safety and Efficiency, and Respiratory Health – improve clinical and economic outcomes and ensure caregivers in more than 100 countries have the products they need to protect their patients, speed up recoveries and manage conditions. Every day, around the world, we enhance outcomes for patients and their caregivers. Learn more at hill-rom.com.

