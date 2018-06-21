Hill-Rom To Host Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

CHICAGO, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC), will host its fiscal third quarter 2018 earnings conference call and webcast on Friday, July 27, 2018, beginning at 7:30 a.m. (CT) / 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Conference Call Audio Only Dial-in Information: To participate in the conference call, dial (844) 654-5620 (domestic) or (647) 253-8654 (international). Please dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start to allow time to connect. The confirmation code is 8837608.

Webcast: A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the company's website at www.hill-rom.com. A supplementary presentation will be posted to the Hill-Rom website prior to the webcast.

A recording of the webcast/call audio will be available for telephone replay through August 3, 2018. To access the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). For the replay, callers will need to use confirmation code 8837608. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast or the telephone replay, the webcast will be archived at www.hill-rom.com.

About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Hill-Rom is a leading global medical technology company whose products, services and more than 10,000 employees worldwide help people get better care inside and outside the hospital. Our innovations in five core areas – Advancing Mobility, Wound Care and Prevention, Patient Monitoring and Diagnostics, Surgical Safety and Efficiency, and Respiratory Health – improve clinical and economic outcomes and ensure caregivers in more than 100 countries have the products they need to protect their patients, speed up recoveries and manage conditions. Every day, around the world, we enhance outcomes for patients and their caregivers. Learn more at hill-rom.com.

