Hill-Rom to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Health Care Conference

CHICAGO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC), announced today that John Groetelaars, president and CEO, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time in Las Vegas.

The live audio webcast of Hill-Rom's presentation can be found at www.hill-rom.com. A recorded replay will be available after the conclusion of the live event through August 14, 2019.

About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Hill-Rom is a leading global medical technology company with more than 10,000 employees worldwide. We partner with health care providers in more than 100 countries, across all care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: Advancing Mobility, Wound Care and Prevention, Patient Monitoring and Diagnostics, Surgical Safety and Efficiency and Respiratory Health. Our innovations ensure caregivers have the products they need to help diagnose, treat and protect their patients; speed up recoveries; and manage conditions. Every day, around the world, we enhance outcomes for patients and their caregivers. Learn more at hill-rom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Contact: Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development,

Strategy and Investor Relations

Phone: 312-819-9387

Email: marykay.ladone@hill-rom.com

Media

Contact: Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Phone: 312-819-7268

Email: howard.karesh@hill-rom.com

SOURCE Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

